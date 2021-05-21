Allegri turns down a major new job with Premier League side

Max Allegri has turned down the Tottenham job and is keeping Napoli waiting as he hangs on to see if he would become the next Real Madrid boss.

The Livorno-born manager is one of the highest-rated in the world and has been without a job since Juventus let him go in 2019.

He has been close to several new jobs, but it seems he is waiting for a high-profile one.

Spanish paper, Diario AS via Football Italia is reporting that he has been offered the Tottenham job, but he turned it down.

Spurs fired Jose Mourinho last month and have been looking for a new manager since that time.

Ideally, the Lilywhites will want an experienced and successful boss to lead their team next, but Allegri isn’t interested.

The report says he is keen on becoming the next Madrid manager and wants to wait and see what happens after this season.

Zinedine Zidane could leave his role as their head coach and Allegri is favourite to replace him.

Juve is also a choice for him with a return very possible if Andrea Pirlo is fired.

The former midfielder has just won the Italian Cup and might be kept on if he helps the team qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the season.