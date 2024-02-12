Despite early presumptions, Juventus winger Timothy Weah is now in prime position for a starting berth against Udinese.

While most accounts were tipping Filip Kostic to start on Monday evening, it appears that Max Allegri has now decided to drop the Serbian in favor of the USMNT star.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirms the news, as did TuttoJuve and JuventusNews24.

Therefore, Weah will start on the right wing, switching Andrea Cambiaso to the left flank. This unexpected twist comes at the expense of Kostic who will find himself on the bench.

Allegri will thus opt for a lineup similar to the one adopted at the start of the season, with Cambiaso altering positions with Federico Chiesa on the left flank.

The latter will start in attack alongside Arek Milik, but will often drift to the left wing while Cambiaso cuts to the middle.

On the other hand, Weah will combine with his compatriot Weston McKennie on the right flank. The American midfielder joins Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

In defense, Allegri will have to do without the suspended Danilo. The Juventus manager will replace the club captain with another Brazilian veteran in the shape of Alex Sandro.

The 32-year-old will link up with Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti at the back.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Milik, Chiesa