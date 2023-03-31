Allegri urges 22-year-old midfielder to stay grounded

Nicolo Fagioli has been praised by many former Juventus players and pundits in the last few weeks.

He has even been named the heir to Andrea Pirlo because of his fine performances on the books of the club.

The Italian is the latest success story from the Juventus Next Gen team and his performances show the club was smart about investing in that group.

Allegri deserves credit for giving him chances to play in the team and the manager has now warned him not to let the praise get to his head.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has grown a lot, he has to do it again because he is only at the beginning. I spoke to him because there is a lot of talk about him right now, but this is an important moment for him. It is important that you stay with your feet firmly planted on the ground and do not go after these voices of exaltation.

“You must neither get excited nor depress yourself, you must have a balance to get to the bottom of the season.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a fine player and we can all see he is heading to the very top of the game if he continues this upward trajectory.

The midfielder has several experienced teammates he can learn from and if he stays humble, he will meet the expectations we have of him now.

However, we must be careful not to put him under too much pressure so that he can develop at his own pace.