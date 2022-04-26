Allegri urges Juventus January signing to be more relaxed

Max Allegri rested Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus’ match against Sassuolo yesterday and only brought the Serbian into the game in the second half.

The match was important for the Bianconeri, and Vlahovic has been a key player for the club since he joined in the last transfer window.

Most football lovers didn’t understand the decision, and if Juve had lost, there could have been a lot of criticism about it.

However, it seems Allegri is trying to protect his striker from burnout and says the former Fiorentina man needs to be more relaxed and stop demanding too much from himself.

He said via Tutto Sport: “He is very young, he arrived at Juve with little experience. He demands a lot from himself but must remain more serene and calmer. He must find a balance, a little calmed.”

Vlahovic is hungry for success, and that is one reason he joined Juventus despite interest from other clubs.

The Serbian has probably overachieved for his age and will keep doing more at Juventus. But it is important that he stays calm.

Allegri has worked with some of the best attackers in the world and he knows how to handle players. Vlahovic must trust the gaffer.