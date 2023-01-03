Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why

Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week.

Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.

Cremonese is struggling to stay up after their promotion last season and they will want to win their first game of the year to give themselves a good start.

Allegri does not want to underestimate them and has asked for the best from his players in the fixture. He said via Football Italia:

“Tomorrow we face a tough team after a break of 52 days.

“Cremonese didn’t concede in the last home games. they are fifth in Serie A for shots on target, they are aggressive, so we need to have respect and be humble.

“I am curious to see the approach, it will make the difference, we must be in the right mood after a break of 52 days. It’s the second part of the season, the decisive one. We must have enthusiasm, desire and responsibility. It’s part of the job. Otherwise, it would be too flat.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been an accomplished manager and knows it is dangerous to underestimate any opponent, which is what he wants his players to avoid in this game.

If we lose or drop points, it will affect our morale ahead of the tougher fixtures we will face in the coming weeks.