Allegri urges Vlahovic to focus on helping the team

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has struggled to score plenty of goals in recent weeks as the black and whites struggle to create chances for him.

Vlahovic joined Juve as one of the best strikers in the world and was compared to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

However, the other two continue to make progress and get better at scoring, Vlahovic cannot find the back of the net at Juve.

This has worried him and the club, but Max Allegri insists personal accolades are good, but team achievement is more important.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Personal goals are important but must be made available to the team. One can do good or bad but if the team doesn’t achieve the goals we have all done wrong. He is fine, he has entered Bologna and tomorrow I will decide whether to start it from the beginning or not.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic should be worried that he is not scoring, which is the most important way for him to make a contribution to the club.

However, the attacker must also know it is important he helps the team in other ways, including making assists for other players.

If he does that, the team will win more matches and make progress regardless of his performance in terms of scoring goals.