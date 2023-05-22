Allegri vs Calvo: Is there an internal conflict at Juventus?

As if Juventus aren’t embroiled in enough battles between the pitch and the courtroom, emerging reports claim that the club is split between two factions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is irritated with the maneuvers of the club’s Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo and CEO Maurizio Scanavini.

As the source explains, the manager didn’t appreciate how the two club officials went fishing for a new sporting director without involving him in the choice.

The report claims that the coach only knew about the expected arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli after he had reached an agreement with Calvo and Scanavino.

The current Napoli sporting director is eager to join the Bianconeri, but the main hurdle remains freeing himself from his contract with the Partenopei which runs for another year.

Aside of Guintoli’s case, Allegri was reportedly left displeased with reports indicating that the Juventus management is considering the likes of Igor Tudor, Raffaele Palladino and even Luciano Spalletti.

Therefore, the report claims that Allegri will be looking to shield himself by trying to maintain his old and trusted allies, namely the club’s current sporting director Federico Cherubini and Next Gen director Giovanni Manna who could earn a permanent promition due to Cherubini’s suspension.