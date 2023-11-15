Juventus is set to face Inter Milan after the international break, marking a clash between two top Italian managers.

While the Bianconeri are contenders for the league title, they currently trail Inter in the standings. Securing a victory in this crucial fixture would propel Juventus to the top of the league, a goal they are actively working towards.

Max Allegri boasts an impressive record with six league titles earned with both the Bianconeri and AC Milan. Despite these accomplishments, he is not universally regarded as one of the best current Italian coaches. One factor contributing to this perception is the playing style of his team, which is often deemed less attractive.

Juventus tends to adopt a more defensive approach, a contrast to the attacking style employed by Inter under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi. The Nerazzurri, known for their offensive prowess, reached the final of the Champions League in the previous season.

Christian Vieri, a former Inter Milan striker, holds the opinion that Inter has the superior coach in Inzaghi, further emphasising the stylistic differences between the two teams.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter are stronger today. It’s a super team, they play very well. Inzaghi better than Allegri, he is proving to be a great coach.”

Juve FC Says

It is understandable how underrated Allegri has been since he returned to Juve because he has not won a trophy.

But we back him to end this drought by the end of this campaign and prove he is still a top manager.