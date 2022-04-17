Allegri vs Pirlo: Report compares both managers’ work at Juventus

In his single season as the manager of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo won the Super Cup, Coppa Italia and finished inside the top four.

Yet the club felt his team was moving in the wrong direction, and they replaced him with Max Allegri in the summer.

Allegri had won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell in charge, and there was a strong belief that he would return the team to its glory days.

However, this has been a poor season and Juve is set to end the campaign worse than under Pirlo last season.

La Repubblica believes the team hasn’t done better than it did last season under Allegri. They write, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If everything continues to go well for him, at most he will win the same points, and a trophyless, than his beardless predecessor. The most successful and best-paid manager in Serie A continues to juggle stumbling blocks and mediocrity, ending up contenting himself with a draw against a team that hadn’t scored points in Turin for 11 years and that played 9 in the last 11.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has not improved Juventus in this campaign and he is only banking on his reputation to keep him in the job in Turin.

This has been a tough season for us and he knows he would be replaced if things don’t get better.

However, with his huge salary, the club might want to give him one more season before they decide on his future.