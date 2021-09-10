Allegri vs Sarri: Khedira reveals the difference between both managers

Sami Khedira says Maurizio Sarri wasn’t exactly suited to Juventus even though his Napoli team gave Juve a tough time, but Allegri will get the Bianconeri back to the top of Italian football.

Khedira played for both managers before leaving Juventus last season as he was declared surplus to requirements by Andrea Pirlo.

The German was one of the key players for the club during the first stint of Allegri and he remains close to the Livorno-born manager.

He says Sarri was a straightforward coach who was very honest with him and played him when he was fit.

However, Allegri is the best manager he had and even when he couldn’t speak Italian, they still communicated.

He says it might take some time for Juventus to adapt to him as he returns, but he would surely lead them to the Serie A title again.

Khedira said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “So different, obviously. Sarri was too different from the Juve style but what a team that Napoli of his made us suffer. I felt good with him, he was always honest and, if I was well, he made me play.

“Allegri, however, is the best man I have ever met in football. I had a feeling with him even when my Italian was a disaster: a matter of instinct.

“If we still feel? Yes, let’s talk about football, life, travel, food, our favorite wines. his tastes. It will take time to adapt to him but for me he will win again. For the Scudetto, Juve is the favorite.”

Juve has made a poor start to this campaign, but they still have time to turn things around.