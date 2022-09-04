Allegri waiting for medical report before selecting his team to face PSG

Juventus’ next match would be their Champions League group stage opener against PSG this midweek.

The Bianconeri have just drawn their last league game 1-1 against Fiorentina and they are hopeful of beginning their UCL campaign on a positive note.

However, injuries could prevent them from fielding a strong team against the Parisians.

A report on Football Italia claims Max Allegri is waiting on the club’s medics to hand him a full report of every player that has an injury concern before he picks his team for the game.

The Bianconeri remain unsure if Adrien Rabiot and Angel di Maria will feature in the game against the Ligue 1 champions.

Juve FC Says

The first match of the group stage is not usually a must-win, but it is always best to start your European campaign with a win.

This will settle your nerves and ensure you are confident to face other opponents.

PSG is also the toughest team in our group. If we can secure a significant result against them, it will help our morale ahead of the remaining matches.

However, we must select only players that are fit to play because it is not worth it to use unfit players since it is not a must-win game.