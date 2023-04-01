Allegri wants a new defender but he could promote a Next Gen youngster

Max Allegri has enjoyed setting up his Juventus team with three-at-the-back in the last few months.

The black and whites traditionally play a four-man defence, but the experiment with three has worked wonders for them this season and the Bianconeri are set to keep the setup.

Allegri’s men have some fine defenders in their squad, but Danilo, Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer are the most reliable at the club.

They consider Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani as backup options, which means they need another centre-back as Bonucci’s fitness can no longer be trusted.

A report on Calciomercato says Allegri is likely to promote someone already at the club and Koni de Winter has impressed the gaffer.

The youngster is currently on loan at Empoli and could return to play an important role in black and white next season.

Juve FC Says

We have to constantly improve our squad, but at the moment, funds are scarce, so we must get creative about how we bolster the group.

Several Next Gen graduates have impressed at the senior side so far and we can back De Winter to impress if he is promoted.

Allegri will look at him in pre-season and determine if the youngster is ripe for handing more chances in our senior side.