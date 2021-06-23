Allegri wants disappointing Juve player in his squad for next season

Federico Bernardeschi has been handed another Juventus lifeline by Massimiliano Allegri, who has confirmed the midfielder is staying for the next campaign.

The Italian struggled for a playing time at Juve last season and the Bianconeri attempted on many occasions to either sell him or to send him out on loan.

He insisted on staying and failed to impress Andrea Pirlo enough to earn regular playing time.

However, he was one of Juventus’ key players under Allegri before the returning manager left the Bianconeri in 2019.

Calciomercato reports that Allegri has now included him in his plans for the coming season.

This means that Juventus will not attempt to sell him or to use him as a part of their transfer business.

The midfielder is entering the last year of his current deal at Juventus and the club might lose him for nothing at the end of next season.

He seems to be enjoying his time with them and the report claims that this decision to keep him on for another season could see him earn a new deal from the Bianconeri.

Bernardeschi is currently with the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and this news would delight him and it should help him focus better on the competition.