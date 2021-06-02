Allegri wants former Juventus man on his staff

The return of Max Allegri could bring back some familiarity to Juventus as he plots a way to get them back as the top team in Italy.

Allegri was let go from his job as Juventus manager in 2019 and after two managers and poor showings, he has been brought back.

He had previously won five consecutive Serie A titles and will want to build on that now that he has returned to the competition.

Il Bianconero reports that the gaffer wants to add the services of former Juve man, Andrea Barzagli, to his backroom staff.

Barzagli was a member of the coaching staff under Maurizio Sarri, but he took a year’s break to spend some time with his family.

The report says he is now prepared for a return and he expects a call from Allegri to get back to Juventus.

The former centre back joined Juventus from VfL Wolfsburg in 2011 and won Serie A for every campaign that he spent with the club until he retired in 2019.

He left with 8 league titles among other trophies and has the right experience as well as winning history to contribute tellingly to the current Juve team.

Allegri worked with him for most of his time as the club’s servant and would know what he can provide to his team.