Allegri wants improved final ball from Juventus

Juventus manager Max Allegri has rued their missed chances in the game against Freiburg yesterday and wants his team to be more clinical.

The Bianconeri defeated the Germans 1-0, but Juve could have scored more goals and missed several chances.

Allegri knows this is poor because it keeps the opponents alive and means they could get back in the game at some point.

Speaking after the fixture, the gaffer said via Football Italia: “I think the lads played very well this evening, with great intensity, good technique and fortunately the goal was handball, otherwise we’d have conceded an equaliser with the only shot on goal!

“What we do need to do is improve on the final ball, as we often choose the wrong pass or time it wrong, and those are fundamental, otherwise they allow the opponents to get back into shape. It happened a few times and I had a word with Moise Kean as well on that, as he should’ve released Juan Cuadrado clear on goal. At this level, you cannot get that wrong.”

Juve FC Says

Missing chances is the easiest way to lose matches and our players must work on the number of goals they fail to score in games.

We have had better matches and this season is in its critical stage, so we must start taking as many of our chances as possible.

Otherwise, it would be complicated for us to end the campaign in the best possible manner or win any trophy.

As long as we create the chances, we can win more games if we take them as they come.