Allegri wants Juventus to sign Real Madrid man

Massimiliano Allegri is overseeing one of the worst starts to a season by a Juventus manager in this campaign.

He had been brought back to Juve in the summer because the Bianconeri wanted to win the Scudetto title again.

However, their start to this campaign has been poor and it could be because the club lost a key player like Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Allegri needs to reinforce his options ahead of the second half of the season and Todofichajes says he wants to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

The attacker is struggling for playing time at the Spanish club and Juve is keen to give him more chances at the top level.

The report says the Bianconeri tried to sign him in the summer, but he wasn’t interested because he thought he would play a prominent role at Madrid.

However, he now looks set to leave in the January transfer window with Juve in pole position to sign him.

Madrid wants him to leave in the winter transfer window so that they would have the money to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Juve FC Says

Asensio has struggled to get into the Madrid team, but he could be a better option to some attackers at Juve presently.

However, can he deliver fine performances in the Italian top-flight?

Alvaro Morata left La Liga for Juve and he is still struggling to score goals regularly.

Asensio would likely encounter a similar fate, but if Allegri personally wants him, the gaffer might already know how he intends to make the best of the attacker.