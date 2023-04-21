Allegri wants Juventus to start winning league games again after points returned

Juventus manager Max Allegri is delighted the club has received the 15 points they lost back and wants his men to start winning league games now.

The Bianconeri have struggled in recent matches and lost to Lazio and Sassuolo in their last two domestic outings.

These results mean they have struggled to keep their place close to the runaway leader Napoli.

The lost points seemed to weigh on their attackers, but now that it has been reinstated, the Bianconeri gaffer wants all that to change and wants his team to start winning matches.

He says via Football Italia:

“This is a day where we get 15 points returned, now we need to dive back into Serie A, as we lost points too often recently. We must consolidate our position in the top four.”

Juve FC Says

We need to start winning league games, otherwise, the clubs below us will catch us.

Winning the league is out of the equation now, but we must work hard to earn a place in the top four, considering the competition from other clubs.

Hopefully, the boys know this and will deliver improved performances for us in the next game.

All we have to do is to keep winning and it starts with our very next game.