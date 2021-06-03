Allegri wants Pjanic back – Barcelona set the price

Since Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus, several Bianconeri veterans are now expected to remain at the club, whilst some former players have been linked with a return to Turin.

Between 2016 and 2019, Miralem Pjanic was Allegri’s most important midfielder, acting as the lynchpin that held the whole formation together.

Following an underwhelming season under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri, the Bosnian left the club in a exchange deal that saw Barcelona’s Arthur going in the opposite direction.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old suffered from a mediocre first campaign at Camp Nou, and was scarcely deployed in the starting lineup by his coach Ronaldo Koeman.

Therefore, Pjanic would relish the chance to leave the Catalan side, especially if a reunion with Allegri is on the table.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, the returning manager would like to bring his former midfielder back to the Allianz stadium.

Nonetheless, such a transfer is a complicated one due to the exchange deal that took place between Juventus and Barcelona last summer.

The former Roma man has been valued at around 60 million euros in that exchange – undoubtedly an exaggerated figure – but his performances in the 2020/21 season failed to justify it.

However, the Catalans aren’t willing to suffer from a great loss of value, and have set their price at 40 millions.

With Juventus naturally unwilling to meet such a figure, the report believes that the deadlock could be broken by an initial loan move, or even another swap deal.