Allegri wants these two players before the transfer window shuts

Juventus wants to add Mauro Icardi to their squad in this transfer window as the Argentinian striker faces an uncertain fate at PSG.

Juve are shopping for goalscorers after agreeing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United yesterday and have Moise Kean on their radar.

While talks are ongoing with Everton for Kean, Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri also wants Icardi.

The report claims that Massimiliano Allegri wants the PSG man to accompany Kean to Juve this summer.

Icardi faces an uncertain future at the home of the former French champions after they added Lionel Messi to their squad.

The report claims that Icardi will leave if Kylian Mbappe remains and he also wants to return to Italy with Juve.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Spanish giants have pushed for him in the last few days.

The report claims that Juve is waiting to see what happens in the French capital before they decide on their next move.

If Mbappe stays, Icardi will likely be sold because he would hardly get playing time.

However, if the World Cup winner joins Madrid, it would make it impossible for Icardi to leave as they will have space for him in their first team.