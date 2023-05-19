Allegri wants to lock down second place after another trophyless Juventus season

Juventus manager Max Allegri wants to lock down second place in Serie A after his team crashed out of the Europa League to Sevilla last night.

Juve was keen to win the European trophy, which was the only trophy they could lift this season.

However, Sevilla knocked them out and their best achievement this term would be finishing second in the league.

It is two trophyless seasons since Max Allegri returned to the club last term and the Bianconeri gaffer just wants to end the season as the team behind Napoli in the standings.

He said via Calciomercato:

“When you reach the end… Like us, there are many other teams. It was a difficult season, and nobody is born knowledgeable. Now we’ll regain our energy. In the league, our aim is to finish second.”

Juve FC Says

Ending this season with no trophy is a big blow to us and it is sad, but we now must turn our attention towards finishing the league term well and preparing for the next season.

It remains unclear whether the club will keep Allegri as its manager or if a new man will be given a chance to help us end our trophy drought.