Allegri wants to test Cambiaso in pre-season before deciding on his future

Andrea Cambiaso, who has been out on loan, is among the Juventus players set to return to the club during this transfer window. The Italian defender will be hoping for an opportunity to feature in the Bianconeri’s first team.

Juventus is preparing for an important season, with fans eagerly anticipating the team’s pursuit of a trophy after two consecutive trophyless campaigns. As part of their preparations, the club will assess the loanees who still have a potential future at Juventus. Cambiaso is one such player whose fate remains uncertain.

According to a report by Il Bianconero, the full-back is expected to join Juventus for pre-season training when the squad reconvenes next month. Manager Max Allegri will then evaluate Cambiaso’s performance and abilities during this period.

If Allegri deems Cambiaso to be of sufficient quality and potential for his team, the former Genoa player could be retained in the squad for the remainder of the season. Ultimately, the decision will rest with Allegri based on the player’s performance and how he fits into the team’s plans moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Playing for Genoa and Bologna is nothing close to playing for Juventus and Cambiaso will know this.

He would be evaluated to a higher standard; if he does not meet it, we can send him out on loan again.

As one of the finest young full-backs in the country, several clubs will take him on loan again if we make him available for a temporary move.