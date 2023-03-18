Allegri warns Juventus must be in their best form against Inter Milan

Juventus manager Max Allegri has warned his team they must be in their best form when they face Inter Milan tomorrow.

The black and whites and the Nerazzurri are fierce rivals and greatly respect each other.

This means they will both be looking to earn all the points in the game.

Inter is second on the league table and is one of Italy’s flagbearers in the Champions League quarterfinals.

They have had a better season in many respects and should give Juve a tough match.

Allegri has been a manager in Italy long enough and knows this. The gaffer has now warned his side they must be in good form.

He says via Calciomercato:

“What game do you need? We have to play a good game against a strong Inter. It is always a wonderful game, in front there will be 70 thousand spectators. It is the derby of Italy, it will be fascinating. We must be very good”.

Juve FC Says

The game against the Nerazzurri is an important fixture in our bid to win a place inside the top four and our players must do well in the match.

Allegri’s men know every league game left this season is a must-win and we will be eager to see how they perform in this fixture.