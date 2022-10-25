Allegri warns Juventus: “Too much euphoria”

This evening, Juventus will enter the last chance saloon as they take on Benfica in the Portuguese capital.

While the Bianconeri endured a woeful start to the campaign, the Eagles remain undefeated in all competitions. When the two sides first met in Turin, the Lisbon-based club pulled off a come-from-behind victory to take all three points.

At this point, the Old Lady has no other chance but to win the last two fixtures and hope for a miraculous escape.

But while elimination is looming ever closer, Max Allegri is refusing to give up, calling his players to give their all on Tuesday.

The manager believes that the team must build on the first leg performance, when they started on the right foot – before ultimately collapsing.

“We have to play as we did for a good part of the first leg, but increasing the number of minutes,” said the Juventus manager in his pre-match interview as reported by il Corriere dello Sport.

“We will try to win with two goals, but we know they are very strong.

“If Benfica lose tomorrow and win the last one [against Maccabi Haifa], we can only go to the Europa League.

“It would be a big disappointment, but let’s not think about it. Let’s take it one step at a time.”

On another note, Allegri says that his players must keep their emotions in check after enjoying morale boosting wins over Torino and Empoli.

“The only risk we have, given the last two wins, is that there is too much euphoria, too much enthusiasm and this lowers our ‘immunity’ at the back.

“When we are compact, we show strength in the defensive phase. In the last two games we had the right attitude, which hasn’t always been the case.

“The magic moment mustn’t end and I feel optimistic. I believe that the match will go well for us.

“We have everything to win and then shift out attention back to the domestic championship.”