“Allegri was very nervous,” Barzagli reads Allegri’s body language during Milan draw

Former Juventus star, Andrea Barzagli, says Massimiliano Allegri was nervous in his side’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan as they continue their miserable start to this season.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to this campaign and the Milan game was one that could have launched their season.

They raced into the lead thanks to an Alvaro Morata goal, but they struggled to get another goal and that kept Milan in the game.

The Rossoneri eventually scored through an Ante Rebic header in the second half to square the game.

That draw meant Juve is winless in their opening four league games of the season ahead of their match against Spezia.

Allegri was an animated figure on the touchline throughout the draw against Milan, and he stormed into the dressing room after the final whistle unimpressed with the outcome of the game and the efforts of his players.

Barzagli says the manager is trying to put things together at the club as it is different from when he left it two years ago.

“Allegri was very nervous,” Barzagli told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“He’s trying to put it all back together.

“I think he will, there’s always tension when you coach Juve. Perhaps Allegri was used to the Juve he had left, where if he started to defend it was difficult to score.

“Two years have passed, the players have changed. He’s trying to give Juve that desire to defend in the moments he says, in the last 10 to 15 minutes you have to close the game.

“Three points against Milan would have relaunched Juve. They have a quality squad and will bounce back, surely.”