Allegri welcomes back three injured players and downplays Scudetto talk

It was a tough night in Florence. But the good news for Juventus is that they managed to steal an advantage in the Coppa Italia semi finals by winning the first leg away from home.

Moreover, the Bianconeri didn’t suffer any new injury setbacks for the first time in a while.

With nine senior players unavailable, the situation at Continassa is a dire one, and it showed on the pitch.

Max Allegri’s men put up a solid display at the back, but were only able to create few half chances throughout the match, before grabbing a winner thanks to Lorenzo Venuti’s injury-time own goal.

But luckily for Juventus, three players will be making their return from their respective layoffs this week, and could be available for Sunday’s league fixture against Spezia.

The manager announced the news in his post match interview following the win at the Artemio Franchi.

“Defensively, we did well, because apart from those counter-attacks, we allowed very little. We made mistakes with the final ball, Cuadrado made up for that earlier mistake by putting the ball into the box at the end and that created the goal,” said Allegri to Mediasat as translated by Football Italia.

“It was a good performance from everyone, we are down to the bare bones at the moment. Fortunately, Dybala, Bernardeschi and Rugani will be back tomorrow and we’ll have a few fresh legs.”

On another note, the former Cagliari and Milan boss once again proclaimed that his side is out of the Scudetto race.

“Absolutely convinced. The Scudetto will be 84-85 points, definitely. We’d have to win them all, which is very tough, but I think with the fixture list at least one of those three teams can reach 84 points. Ask them how many points they need for the Scudetto, not me!”