Allegri will be tested like never before after a low profile transfer window

Massimiliano Allegri is one of the best managers in the world and he will look to build on his reputation after returning to Juventus at the end of last season.

The former Milan manager won five consecutive league titles during his first stint at Juve, a winning experience for the fans that few get to enjoy though winning at online casinos is also a brilliant feeling to experience as well.

During his previous spell at the club, he was trusted to add the likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo to his squad.

He also managed a certain Paul Pogba at the time, not to forget that he inherited a Juve side that was the defending Serie A champions from the previous seasons.

He built on that and enjoyed good summer transfer windows, which made achieving success easier for him at the club.

The Livorno native is now returning to the club in a worse state than he left it in 2019.

The Bianconeri were a shadow of themselves last season and nearly didn’t qualify for the Champions League.

They were in poor form in Europe’s elite competition and suffered a round of 16 exit at the hands of FC Porto.

When a club has such a poor campaign, the ideal thing to do would be to add new quality players to their squad in response.

But that hasn’t been the case for Juve, who are still struggling to sign Manuel Locatelli, albeit more talks are planned for next week.

The Bianconeri had one of the poorest midfield they have had in a while last season, yet it seems Allegri will be forced to still use the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in this campaign.

The Locatelli transfer saga could end with Juve not landing their man and even if he joins, signing him alone shouldn’t be considered strengthening of a squad struggling for form even in preseason.

The manager always gets the blame when the team performs poorly and that means this low-key transfer window will present Allegri with his biggest managerial test yet when the campaign begins.

He would want to win Serie A again as he did in his last campaign in the Juve dugout.

His chances of achieving that have been helped by Antonio Conte leaving Inter Milan and the Nerazzurri dismantling the squad that helped them to win the title last season.

However, he would also compete against a very stable and progressing Atalanta side and an AS Roma now being managed by Jose Mourinho.

The stakes are high, yet Juve has not improved their options to achieve the goals they have set.

But this situation also presents Allegri with a chance to show that he remains one of the best managers in Europe and it would be interesting to see if he can bring success to the club, again.