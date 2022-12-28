Adrien Rabiot has been a key Juventus player since Max Allegri returned to the club last season, but this might be his last term with them as his contract runs down.

The Frenchman is in the form of his life, and it has been helpful to Juve as they bid to return to the top of Italian football.

The Bianconeri wanted to sell him in the summer before he entered the last few months of his deal, but it never happened, and he stayed with them.

After his fine performance for them and France at the World Cup, Juve will be happy to keep him in their squad as an option for Allegri.

But it will be difficult, considering the options he has around European football. However, a report on Football Italia says Allegri wants to keep him, and the gaffer will try to convince the midfielder to stay by signing a contract extension.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has enjoyed the support of Allegri since the manager returned to the club, and it puts the gaffer in a good position to speak to him.

However, there is a good chance he has already decided to leave, and his entourage can start speaking to other clubs from next month.