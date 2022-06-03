Juventus signed Federico Gatti from Frosinone almost out of nowhere in the January transfer window.

It was a transfer that caught most of the club’s fans by surprise and he was allowed to complete the season in Serie B

The Bianconeri scouts must have been watching him closely before the club made the swoop and he would now have to build a name for himself in Black and White.

Although Giorgio Chiellini is leaving, no one expects Gatti to make the step up as his replacement, but Max Allegri has a special interest in the 23-year-old.

Football Italia claims the Juve manager plans to take him to preseason alongside other squad members.

In the seasonal preparations, he would run the rule over the defender to see if he has what it takes to play in the team.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has secured an opportunity that most footballers dream about and he has to take it.

It is up to him to prove that he has what it takes to mix it with the big boys and he must be our best player in the preseason to stand a chance of getting first-team minutes in the upcoming season.