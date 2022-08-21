Allegri will hand Gatti his first start after Bonucci’s injury

Federico Gatti could get his first career start in Serie A when Juventus faces Sampdoria tomorrow.

The defender joined the Bianconeri from Serie B side, Frosinone, and he has never played in the Italian top flight.

He comes highly rated and made his debut for the Italian national team in their game against England in the summer.

However, he is behind Gleison Bremer and Leonardo Bonucci at Juve.

Both defenders started the Bianconeri opening game of the season against Sassuolo, but Bonucci could miss the game against La Samp through injury.

This means space has opened up for either Daniele Rugani or Gatti to start alongside Bremer, and it seems the newcomer is winning the race.

A report on Football Italia claims Max Allegri is leaning towards starting Gatti and that means two new summer signings will anchor Juve’s defence in the match.

Gatti did well at Frosinone and he also didn’t put a foot wrong when he played against England.

This shows he is ready for the big time and he should be prepared to take advantage of his chance to play in this match.

Rugani has been linked with a move away from Juve. If he doesn’t start, he might push to leave the club.