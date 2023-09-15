Federico Chiesa recently returned from the Italy national team camp with an injury worry, which raised concerns at Juventus. Fortunately, after being examined by the club’s medical staff, it was determined that the injury was not serious.

Chiesa has had a promising start to the season and has been forming a striking partnership with Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus is keen on maintaining his momentum over the course of the season.

However, if Chiesa is not completely comfortable or fully fit, there is a possibility that he may not participate in the upcoming match against Lazio.

The good news is that Chiesa has returned to full training, which is a positive development for Juventus. There have been suggestions that he could start the game against Lazio.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Chiesa’s participation will rest with Juventus manager Max Allegri, and according to Tuttojuve, he may make the call closer to the match. If Chiesa is unavailable, Juventus has alternatives like Moise Kean or Arkadiusz Milik who could partner with Vlahovic in the attack.

Juve FC Says

We need Chiesa to unlock Lazio’s stubborn defence, but if he is not fit to play, we can also understand and the club will replace him.

It makes no sense to risk him for a game this early in the season, especially if it will lead to him aggravating his injury problems.