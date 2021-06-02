Allegri will not allow Dybala to leave this summer even if he doesn’t sign new Juventus deal

Max Allegri is set to keep Paulo Dybala next season even if the Argentinean doesn’t sign a new deal.

Dybala has entered the last year of his current deal at the club and he spent some time in the last campaign negotiating a new one.

The club and his representatives couldn’t agree to a new agreement and it still might not be concluded anytime soon.

The attacker was a part of Max Allegri’s successful teams when the Livorno-born boss managed them for five seasons before 2019.

Dybala isn’t exactly an Allegri player, but the manager knows how to get a fine performance from him.

As his deal runs out, Gazzetta via Il Bianconero says the last time Dybala’s camp made contact with Juve was two months ago, but both parties will meet again soon and Juve will try to get him on a new deal.

The report says they will offer him a salary increase from 7.3m euros to 10m euros and they hope it will be enough to keep him.

It then adds that regardless of what happens, Allegri will not allow Dybala to leave this summer and would make him an important member of his team even if he ends up leaving for nothing at the end of next season.