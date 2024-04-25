Max Allegri is expected to leave Juventus at the end of this season, even though the Bianconeri have continued to publicly back him.

The manager is struggling to get results from the Juventus players, which is why the club is expected to replace him at the end of the season.

However, Allegri still has a year left on his current deal, which is worth around 20 million euros to Juventus.

This means that if he leaves in the summer, the club will have to pay that amount to terminate his contract.

While some managers might resign under such conditions or agree to take pay cuts to facilitate their departure, Allegri will not do so.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri will not resign, nor will he accept a pay cut to leave Juventus.

This means that if the club is serious about parting ways with him, they will have to be willing to pay the full compensation fee for the remaining year of his contract.

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains convinced that he is the man for the job at the Allianz Stadium, so if we insist on replacing him, we will bear the cost alone.

This could make the club decide not to sack him before next season and back him for one more campaign.