Allegri will reject any approach to mutually terminate his contract at Juventus

Max Allegri’s future as the manager of Juventus remains uncertain after ending a second consecutive season without a trophy.

Opinions regarding Allegri’s performance are divided. Some commend his leadership during a turbulent period, while others argue that the team should be achieving better results considering the quality of players at their disposal.

Ultimately, the decision lies with the Juventus board, and reports suggest that they are considering terminating Allegri’s contract.

However, parting ways with Allegri would come at a significant cost, as he is one of the highest-paid coaches in Europe and still has two years remaining on his current deal.

An alternative option for the club is to reach a mutual agreement to terminate the contract, but according to Il Bianconero, Allegri is expected to reject any such approach. He is determined to fulfil his contractual obligations and believes he can replicate the success he achieved during his previous stint with the club.

Juve FC Says

Terminating Allegri’s contract is an option we must explore at this stage of his spell because things have not gone to plan.

However, the club must also have a plan B, knowing that he might decide against agreeing to such a contract termination.