Allegri will return to the dug out with this Italian team next season

Max Allegri is one of the most successful managers that Serie A has ever seen, yet, the former Juve boss remains unattached.

He left his Bianconeri position in 2019 and was replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Having won 5 league titles among other trophies, you would have expected him to get a new team as soon as he left Juve.

But that hasn’t been the case, although that could change at the end of this season.

Todofichajes is reporting that the Italian will become the next manager of AS Roma.

There have been conflicting reports about him joining the Giallorossi over the last few months.

But negotiations between the club and his representatives have been ongoing and he was supposed to take over the Rome club in January.

That deal never happened and both parties have kept in touch as Roma remains keen to make him their next boss.

The report claims that Allegri is now edging closer to the Roma bench more than before.

He has managed to convince them that he would need full power both on and off the pitch before he will take the position.

Roma is looking to return to the top of Italian football and they think he is the manager that can lead them to the next step.