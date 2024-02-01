One of the pivotal questions raised by certain Juventus fans pertains to the future of Max Allegri.

The coach could have conceivably faced dismissal given that his second tenure at Juve has not yielded the same level of success as his initial stint.

Since his return in 2021, the club has not secured any trophies, intensifying the scrutiny on his continued presence on the managerial bench.

However, Allegri’s team has showcased its optimal form during the current season, prompting speculation that he might continue in his role.

Juventus has been notably impressed with the team’s performance, leading the club to contemplate offering Allegri a new contract.

Allegri’s existing contract concludes in 2025, leaving a year remaining at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The Bianconeri are actively considering extending his contract, with reports from Calciomercato indicating that Allegri is inclined to accept a reduction in his annual salary from 7 million euros to facilitate the extension.

Should an agreement be reached, Allegri could potentially sign an extension that extends his tenure until 2027 at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s team has done well and he is a good leader who never complains about not having the players to work with.

We should keep him if he wins the Italian Cup and secure a top-four finish.