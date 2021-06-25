Allegri will sign a new striker even if Ronaldo stays

Selling Cristiano Ronaldo this summer will help Juventus land some of their top transfer targets, including Antoine Griezmann and Gabriel Jesus, according to Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia.

However, even if he doesn’t leave, Massimiliano Allegri has told the club he wants a new striker because he wants to work with four attackers.

Allegri is working hard to reshape his squad and get it ready to win trophies next season.

He has identified the likes of Manuel Locatelli as possible new signings, but the report insists that he would be free to achieve more in the transfer market if Ronaldo leaves.

Jesus, Edin Dzeko and Dusan Vlahovic are three of several forwards who have been linked with a move to Juve.

Dzeko might not cost the Bianconeri much, but he would demand a huge salary, Jesus and Vlahovic are much younger targets and they would cost Juve a decent amount of money in transfer fees.

Ronaldo has justified his place in the Juventus squad since he joined them having scored at least 21 league goals in each of his campaigns in Italy.

However, his salary is now a burden to the club because of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.