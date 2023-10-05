Juventus manager Max Allegri is actively working on forming a new attacking partnership in preparation for their upcoming match against Torino.

Arkadiusz Milik has recently returned to training after a period on the sidelines, but Dusan Vlahovic is still not training with the group. In their previous game against Atalanta, Allegri deployed Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa as his starting attackers, resulting in a goalless draw and limited on-field chemistry between the two players.

According to Il Bianconero, it is likely that Kean and Chiesa will be paired together once again in the next game, with Allegri putting effort into enhancing their partnership. Recent training sessions have seen the manager pairing them together, and in the most recent one, Kean managed to score twice while Chiesa also found the back of the net, showing signs of improvement in their understanding and coordination on the field.

Juve FC Says

Kean and Chiesa have the potential to form a solid partnership in our attack and the club must make the most of their availability.

We cannot rely on some players, meaning anyone selected to play has to do their best to ensure we keep winning games.

Chiesa and Kean should learn from the Atalanta match and do much better in the Turin derby.