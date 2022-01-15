Allegri’s 300th appearance for Juventus: Recalling the most memorable events

This evening, Massimiliano Allegri will set a new milestone at Juventus, as he’ll be leading the club for the 300th time.

The Livorno native initially took over in 2014, and enjoyed a largely successful five-year spell in Turin.

The management decided to break ties with him in 2019 after failing to win the Champions League, but then opted to bring him back after two years on the shelf.

The Old Lady’s official website decided to honor the tactician by recalling some of his fondest memories during his time at the club.

On the 30th of August 2014, Allegri had his Juventus debut in an away trip against Chievo. The Bianconeri won 1-0 and the match was highlighted by the coach’s decision to field an 18-year-old attacker called Kingsley Coman as a starter. Of course the Frenchman went on to become a important star for Bayern Munich.

Allegri enjoyed a memorable 50th appearance, as his men beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the semi finals, setting a foot in the Champions League final.

During his time at the club, the former Cagliari boss set some great records, including 15 straight wins in Serie A (from October 2015 to February 2016) and scoring in 44 matches in a row (from October 2016 to December 2017).

Despite the heartbreaking defeat in Madrid in March 2018, Max recalls the performance as one of the finest in his career, as his managed to climb back from a 0-3 defeat in the first leg to level the aggregate score on 3-3, before Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute spot kick.