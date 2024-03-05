Max Allegri was on the verge of becoming the next Real Madrid manager before he ultimately returned to Juventus in 2021. Despite being replaced by Juventus in 2019, with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo each lasting only a season, Allegri was sought after by the Bianconeri to lead the team once again.

Allegri had previously achieved remarkable success with Juventus, securing five consecutive league titles during his initial stint with the club. When Juventus expressed interest in his return, Allegri turned down the opportunity with Real Madrid to come back to Turin.

Although the decision was challenging, Allegri’s heart leaned towards a return to Juventus, and he accepted the offer from the Italian club. Amidst mounting pressure on Allegri to leave his managerial role at the end of the current season, his agent has now revealed details about Real Madrid’s interest in the coach.

Giovanni Branchini said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If he had signed, Allegri would have been the coach of Real Madrid. It was all agreed, everything, everything. But in the end, with death in his heart, he decided not to do it. It was a painful act for both. He didn’t sign for another club that offered him more, but he chose to stay in Italy because two things coincided: a family issue and Juventus’ proposal to return. The two things coincided and he chose not to leave Turin.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is in love with Juve and we know this, but as things are not working out, he has to leave.

The manager will get offers to manage another club, but his second spell at Juve has ended his chance of ever managing the club in the future.