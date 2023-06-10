Allegri’s agent gives an update on his future after receiving a Saudi Arabia offer

Max Allegri’s future as the manager of Juventus is currently uncertain. Despite not winning any trophies in the last two seasons, Allegri is still highly regarded in the football world. He has received an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia to become their manager, which adds a new challenge for Juventus.

However, Juventus is not yet prepared to make a managerial change and hopes that Allegri’s team will perform better in the upcoming season. The agent of Allegri believes that the manager would prefer to stay at the club.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Allegri’s future will depend on various factors, including his own preferences, Juventus’ assessment of his performance, and the outcome of any negotiations or discussions between the parties involved.

Allegri’s agent Giovanni Branchini said via Football Italia:

“I think Allegri is involved in the Juventus project which is difficult but he accepted it.

“I think nothing big will happen. He and the club have been clear about it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a manager we might struggle to replace because we underrate him. His team’s troubles last season were enough to down another club, but he kept the boys focused and secured a place in Europe regardless.

We need to confirm the gaffer and begin to make plans for the new season.