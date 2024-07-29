Max Allegri’s agent, Giovanni Branchini, has defended his second spell at Juventus following the former manager’s dismissal.

Allegri was highly successful during his first tenure as the club’s manager, but his return in 2021 did not go as planned.

He managed the team until the closing weeks of last season, securing just an Italian Cup over three seasons.

Juve also played a dull and uninspiring brand of football, prompting fans to call for his departure.

Despite having some talented players like Gleison Bremer and Dusan Vlahovic, who performed well under him, particularly last season, Allegri struggled to improve the team overall. Watching the Bianconeri play was often challenging for fans.

However, Branchini insists that Juve’s squad was not strong enough to perform better, which is why they have made numerous signings this summer.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The squad of Juve in recent seasons was not as perfect as they wanted to make people believe, otherwise they would not have done this transfer market this summer. In my opinion, there was simply a team that could not allow them to do much more.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri was never a manager who played good football, and he just knew how to win trophies during his first spell as our manager.

When he stopped winning silverware, it was clear that it was time for him to leave, and we had taken too long to make that decision.