Allegri’s angry words and a spat between two players – what happened after Juventus-Milan?

Following Sunday’s draw against Milan, the tension levels have been higher than ever at Juventus. The result in itself wasn’t catastrophic, as it came against a top-level club. In fact, is was arguably the Bianconeri’s best domestic display of the season – at least during the first half.

However, this latest result left the club astonishingly laying in the relegation zone after failing to win a match in their four attempts.

According to Calciomercato, Max Allegri was heard saying “and these guys want to play for Juventus” as he angrily left the pitch after the final whistle against his former club.

The coach would later admit that he got his substitutions wrong, and some felt that he blamed the likes of Moise Kean, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa for the result.

The tactician introduced the three players in the second half, hoping that they can take the play into the oppositions’ areas, but Milan grew stronger at the final stages, and Juve’s young guns failed to add much to the side on both phases of the game.

On another note, the cameras caught a spat between Wojciech Szczesny and Adrien Rabiot, as the goalkeeper appeared to be blaming the Frenchman for Milan’s equalizer.

Manuel Locatelli failed to track Ante Rebic, but the Polish shot-stopped felt that Rabiot should have positioned himself better to meet the cross. The two players reportedly continued their argument in the locker room.

However, the source states that more relaxed tones reappeared on Monday as the team started its preparations for Wednesday’s encounter against Spezia.