Allegri’s appearance on Italian comic series distracts Juventus fans

Max Allegri is probably the most well-known name associated with Juventus in the past weeks.

The manager is under pressure as his team struggles to deliver, and most fans would prefer to see him sacked.

He is working towards a return to form yet again when his team faces Torino in Serie A at the weekend.

However, this is not the first time they have been winless in at least two matches this season.

As fans hope his side will beat their Turin neighbours at the weekend, the gaffer was spotted in the Italian comic series Dylan Dog.

Football Italia reports a Juve fan spotted a figure in the popular series that resembled the Bianconeri man, and it got other supporters to talk.

It is a small distraction from the team’s struggles, with several fans making a mockery of the manager about it.

Juve FC Says

We return to action this weekend, and Allegri knows time is running out on him even if Andrea Agnelli continues to back him publicly.

The game against Il Toro will be a huge test, but the team must pass it well to show they are committed to getting better.

If that doesn’t happen, then we are perfectly set up to end this season worse than the last one.