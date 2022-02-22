Allegri’s encouraging stats in the Champions League round of 16

On Tuesday, Juventus resume their European adventure with an away fixture against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

As we all know, the knockout stage is when things start getting more serious in Europe’s elite competition.

In the last two campaigns, the Bianconeri received their marching orders following unexpected eliminations at the hands of Lyon and Porto.

But according to JuventusNews24, current manager Max Allegri had a high success rate at this stage during his initial tenure at the club (between 2014 and 2019).

During those five campaigns, the Livorno native managed to get through to the quarter finals on four occasions. He only failed to progress once due to a heartbreaking elimination in Munich in 2016.

Allegri’s list of victims in the round of 16 includes Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, the Old Lady will rely on her tried and trusted manager to guide her past the Yellow Submarines.

Juve FC say

Historically speaking, Juventus are way ahead of Villarreal. However, the current campaign tells a different story, as the encounter appears to be much more balanced than Bianconeri fans would have hoped.

Now surely Allegri has stats from the past on his side, but then again, the tactician had never failed to lift the Scudetto trophy during his first stint at the club. And yet, winning the title this season appears to be nothing more of hopeful thinking at the moment.

So even though these stats aren’t that old, they’re almost telling a tale from a different era.