Allegri’s exceptional numbers – Highest winning percentage for a Juventus coach

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano broke the news of Max Allegri’s imminent return to Juventus via his Twitter account.

Whilst the supporters await the official sacking of current boss Andrea Pirlo and the appointing of the former manager, we’re taking a look back at the numbers of the 53-year-old.

The former Milan and Cagliari boss took charge of the Bianconeri between 2014 and 2019, spending five largely successful seasons in Turin.

The Livorno native led the club towards five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, two Italian Super Cups, and two Champions League finals.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri coached Juventus in a total of 271 matches, securing 191 wins in the process, 41 draws and 39 defeats, with a total of 524 goals scored and 208 conceded.

Additionally, Opta’s Twitter account adds that the Italian owns the highest winning percentage for a Juventus manager in Serie A, gathering victories in 75% of his league fixtures with the Old Lady.

Allegri is just ahead of his predecessor Antonio Conte in his regard, whose winning percentage at Juventus (between 2011 and 2014) was 73%.

It remains to be seen whether the six time Scudetto winner would be able to maintain his impressive numbers throughout his expected second spell at the club.