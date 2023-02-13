Allegri’s exchange with Rabiot the most interesting scenes from Juve-Fiorentina

In yesterday’s encounter between Juventus and Fiorentina, technology proved be the ultimate star of the show, confirming a goal and denying two in three razor-thin calls.

At the end of the day, the Bianconeri emerged victorious over their rivals thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s solitary goal.

For his part, IlBianconero correspondent Cristiano Corbo was present at the stadium to pick up three interesting scenes which may have went unnoticed.

First we had an awkward exchange between Max Allegri and Rabiot. The manager learned of the player’s physical struggles, so he was preparing a substitution late in the match.

But then the tactician asked his pupil “how are you doing?”, to which the Frenchman replied with “good”, dismissing the whole incident. This prompted another angry reaction from Max, who eventually changed his plan.

But of course the most infamous event from the whole day was the altercation between the coach and a fan in the stands who was directing boos towards some Juventus players.

We all heard of the incident by now, but Corbo notes Allegri defiant look while he has heading towards the tunnel after the final whistle, as if to say “What now? Why aren’t you talking anymore?”

Finally, the journalist reported the omnipresence of club captain Leonardo Bonucci and fellow injured star Arek Milik by the squad, from the warmups, all the way to the final whistle, noting how the duo were always there to support their teammates throughout the course of the match.