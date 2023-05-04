Allegri
Allegri’s input needed to appoint a new Sporting Director at Juventus

May 4, 2023 - 9:45 pm

Juventus is looking to appoint a new sporting director as Federico Cherubini is expected to stay banned for the entirety of next season.

Juve has operated with a sporting director model for some time now and will continue regardless of Cherubini’s ban.

In recent weeks, they have been linked with a move for several individuals who could fill that role, including the return of Beppe Marotta, who is now at Inter Milan.

Football Italia reports the Bianconeri Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo and manager Max Allegri will soon meet to decide on a candidate.

Several names are on their radar and the report says they could also promote Giovanni Manna from their Next Gen team.

The decision is urgent, and the report adds that the meeting could take place in a matter of hours.

Juve FC Says

We need to find a new sporting director as soon as possible because that role is important in our structure.

The new board comprises seasoned professionals, and we expect them to make the right pick when deciding who to appoint to that position. 

Hopefully, the individual will help us sign good players and win back the league next season.

