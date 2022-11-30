Allegri’s job safe for now despite the troubles at Juventus

Max Allegri’s position as the Juventus manager is secure for now despite the ongoing leadership problems at the club.

The Bianconeri were rocked by the resignation of Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors two days ago.

They have named a new president, but a new board will not be in place before January of next year, which has cast doubt over the future of Allegri.

The Bianconeri boss faced calls to be sacked some months ago when his team underperformed, but he survived with Agnelli backing him to turn things around.

The club is now in better shape, but a new board and president will decide Allegri’s future and it could decide to replace him with another gaffer.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that, for now, Allegri is not in trouble and his job is very safe. Meaning he could even remain their boss until the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of our best-ever managers and his CV speaks for itself, making it hard to find a replacement for him on the market.

If his team returns in January and continues to win, there will be no reason to replace him.