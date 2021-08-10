Allegri’s Juventus beginning to take shape – How the team will lineup

During his first tenure at the club, Massimiliano Allegri went through a host of different tactical solutions. From maintaining Antonio Conte’s famous 3-5-2 formation at first, to creating his very own 4-2-3-1 lineup, before settling on a 4-3-3 formation.

Therefore, fans and observers alike are curious to see how the returning tactician will set-up his team for next season. Although the first three pre-season matches didn’t spill it all out, clear indications were revealed thus far.

According to Tuttposport via ilBianconero, Max will opt for a 4-3-3 formation once again, but will be disguised a 4-4-2 lineup on paper, and on the defensive phase.

As it’s always been the case with Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstar needs to be paired with another striker who plays alongside him, which would be either Alvaro Morata or Paulo Dybala.

In the attacking phase, a winger will burst forward to support the attacking pair, with Federico Chiesa being the most likely candidate. Juan Cuadrado and Dejan Kulusevski are the alternatives.

However, two midfielders will be expected to support the attacks as well, and exploit the spaces created by the strikers upfront. This explains why Allegri has set an objective for Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, asking them to score 10 goals next season.

Whilst these two operate as box-to-box midfielders, Juventus fans are still eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new Regista who can set up the play from the middle of the park.

As we all know by now, Manuel Locatelli and Miralem Pjanic are the two main candidates for the role.