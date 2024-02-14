The ongoing debate within the Juventus community worldwide revolves around the future of Max Allegri. The manager was reappointed to the club in 2021 due to his previous success during his initial tenure. Following the reigns of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, Juventus believed Allegri was the right person to restore success to Turin.

However, his return has fallen short of expectations, with the team facing struggles in recent terms. In the current season, Juventus continues to grapple for trophies and is realistically only in contention for the Coppa Italia. Such a performance is deemed inadequate for a prestigious club like the Old Lady, potentially putting Allegri’s job on the line.

While Cristiano Giuntoli has publicly supported the manager to reverse the team’s fortunes at the Allianz Stadium, the sentiments of Bianconeri supporters have shifted negatively following the loss to Udinese. Juventus is on the verge of making a decision regarding Allegri’s future, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb indicating that the club will convene next month for discussions.

Allegri’s contract could potentially be renewed at a reduced salary, or this season might mark the conclusion of his term at the helm of the club. The upcoming decision will shed light on the direction Juventus intends to take with their managerial position.

Juve FC Says

Allegri must earn a new deal to get one, but at the moment, it seems much better to allow him to leave the club.